Smith, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, was one of the first prospects to receive a scholarship offer from West Virginia after head coach Neal Brown took the job at the beginning of January and he would be on campus just a few weeks later at the close of the dead period for a visit.

West Virginia has kicked off its 2020 recruiting efforts in style with the commitment of Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith .

That trip stood out to Smith as he was able to get to know the coaches as well as how he could fit into the program as a slot wide receiver. Smith attends the same high school that Brown did as a player and is coached by the same head coach, which led to a natural connection.



“He gets the ball a lot to the slot receivers and he uses it a lot and proved that on film,” he said. “What they do fits what I could do.”

Smith has an ability to run great routes, get open and catch the ball and displayed all of that during a junior season where he accounted for 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The wide receiver also was able to get a tour of the campus and the facilities as well as take in a basketball game against Kansas and get a feel for what the Mountaineers brought to the table on that front as well.

After that trip, the Mountaineers emerged as one of the favorites in his recruitment and things only continued to progress from there as West Virginia made Smith a priority on the recruiting trail. Smith returned to campus Sunday and that was enough to push the Mountaineers over the top in his recruitment.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Troy and a number of other schools.

Smith is the first commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Smith in the near future.