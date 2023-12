West Virginia safeties coach Dontae Wright is expected to take the defensive coordinator job at Troy, per sources.

Multiple other reports have also confirmed the news.

Wright has spent four seasons with the Mountaineers where he has handled the safeties during that entire period. With Troy hiring Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as head coach, it's not a surprising move.

Wright and Parker were both on staff in Morgantown when the latter served as the offensive coordinator for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia would now have one vacancy on the staff to fill.