This week's WVSports.com Player of the Week is Mountaineer quarterback Garrett Greene, and it comes as no surprise. Greene led WVU to a 49-14 win over Albany, passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns while connecting on 17-of-23 attempts. He also added 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Greene had a passing efficiency rating of 203.15 against the Great Danes and completed 74% of his attempts. The senior quarterback also increased his yards per completion from the first game, averaging just under 14 yards per completion. Greene's three touchdown passes marked only the third time he has thrown for three or more in a game. His four total touchdowns tie his career high.

Advertisement

Watch Garrett celebrate with his teammates 👇