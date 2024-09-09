PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
WVSports.com Player of the Week: Garrett Greene

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
This week's WVSports.com Player of the Week is Mountaineer quarterback Garrett Greene, and it comes as no surprise.

Greene led WVU to a 49-14 win over Albany, passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns while connecting on 17-of-23 attempts. He also added 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Greene had a passing efficiency rating of 203.15 against the Great Danes and completed 74% of his attempts.

The senior quarterback also increased his yards per completion from the first game, averaging just under 14 yards per completion.

Greene's three touchdown passes marked only the third time he has thrown for three or more in a game. His four total touchdowns tie his career high.

Watch Garrett celebrate with his teammates 👇

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZeKAmXMgbm8gZG91YnQgdGhhdCBOSUwgJmFtcDsgdGhlIHBv cnRhbCBoYXZlIHRyYW5zZm9ybWVkIHRoZSBjb2xsZWdlIGZvb3RiYWxsIGxh bmRzY2FwZS4gQnV0IHdhdGNoaW5nIGtpZHPigJkgaGVhcnRzIGdlbnVpbmVs eSBzd2VsbCBvdmVyIHRoZSBzdWNjZXNzIG9mIGEgdGVhbW1hdGUgaXMgYSBz d2VldCBhbmQgc3VidGxlIHJlbWluZGVyIHRoYXQgdGhlIHVuYnJpZGxlZCBw dXJpdHkgdGhhdCBtYWtlcyB0aGlzIGdhbWUgc3BlY2lhbCBpcyBzdGlsbCBy aWdodCB0aGVyZSBpbiB0aGUgbWl4LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bVZHOTJsdXZCUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21WRzkybHV2QlI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSmVkIERyZW5uaW5nIChAVGhlU2lnbmFsQ2FsbGVyKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVNpZ25hbENhbGxlci9zdGF0 dXMvMTgzMjk0MTcxOTIxMTQ1MDc0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

----------

