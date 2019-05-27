WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How worried should we be about the open basketball scholarships? I mean, is this a case of staff doing due diligence on players and it's taking extra time, or have we just missed on everyone?

They’ve definitely missed on several players so it’s understandable that some people would get uneasy over the current situation. Rayjon Tucker, the graduate transfer from Arkansas Little Rock, especially hurts but the good news is that despite the close of the late signing period the coaching staff can add people all the way up until school begins, or before the trip to Spain if you want them to go on that.