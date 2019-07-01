WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Should we be hoping for a 6-6 2019 season or is that aiming too high?

My best answer for this you should practice patience for this upcoming season. West Virginia has lost a lot of talent from last season’s eight-win team both to the draft and then some of the off-season departures for various reasons. I said even before the recent string of exits that included Marcus Simms, Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts that a six-win season would be a strong year in the first under Neal Brown and I of course stand by that after those departures occurred.