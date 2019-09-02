WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What's your scholarship breakdown by position for this year's basketball recruiting class?

Well, West Virginia currently has three open slots in the 2020 class even with the commitment of Huntington Prep (W.Va.) forward Isaiah Cottrell in the fold. How do we get to that point? Well, the program currently has 12 scholarship players and three more will be graduating at the end of the upcoming season in Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler and Logan Routt. For the sake of this early look I’m not going to break out a crystal ball and project players that could leave early or depart the program with eligibility still remaining although as we all know that’s certainly a possibility as well.

So with a power forward in the mix, where do the other available scholarships go? Well, with one of three wings on the entire roster exiting the program it’s a safe bet that the Mountaineers are going to use at least one, possibly two scholarships there for a 6-foot-7 plus player that can cause match up issues on both ends of the floor with their ability to score and defend.