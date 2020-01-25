News More News
WVSports.com TV | West Virginia Basketball vs. Missouri Postgame

Watch as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and Mountaineer players discuss the team's 74-51 win over Missouri during Saturday's Big 12/SEC Challenge.

West Virginia Mountaineers head men's basketball coach Bob Huggins

West Virginia Mountaineers junior guard Taz Sherman

West Virginia Mountaineers senior guard Jermaine Haley

West Virginia Mountaineers junior forward Gabe Osabuohien

