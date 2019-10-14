WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How long does it take to build a foundation through high school football recruiting?

In the case of West Virginia there are already some good young players on the roster but the challenge is you have to wait for them to grow up for lack of a better term and build depth around them. Right now, the depth on this team is essentially made up of players that likely shouldn’t be thrown into that many snaps at this stage of their career or is non-existent. That puts a strain on the entire roster as the coaches must find ways to try to spell players without seeing significant drop offs with the replacements that come into the game, if there are replacements that is.