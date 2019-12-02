WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

This football class is being discounted by some due to its misleading team ranking which is driven by quantity of commits over quality. Our team rank by average star rating is actually in the low to mid 20s which is pretty good. How does this compare to our recent classes?

I actually really like the 15 players in this class a lot and it’s a reflection that many, if not all of them, have received bumps up the ratings during the course of the year at Rivals.com. The average star ranking has this class perched inside the top 25 right now and that is a good indication of the quality of the group as opposed to the traditional formula which weighs numbers in the class heavily. The Mountaineers are still five players away from reaching even the 20-player minimum threshold in regards to the rankings so there is still a lot of opportunity for movement either way.