Neil has often alluded to the fact that this upcoming recruiting cycle will be his first “Full” cycle. I was wondering if you could look back and quantitatively compare the last minute 2019 Junior Days to the current 2020 junior days. Number of attendees, star or RR rankings, etc.?

Now this is a good question and hard to really compare on the surface, but what I can say is going into the final junior day this past weekend West Virginia had already hosted over 50 prospects that had offers from the program. That is a phenomenal number especially when you consider that many of them were the top prospects on the board at their respective positions.

By Feb. 2 of last year, that total was six. Think about that for a second? With that extra time the coaches have been able to get a head start on getting top prospects to campus not only through the season but for critical junior day events.