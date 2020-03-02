WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

How do you feel about the potential 2020 football depth chart vs. 2019? What position would we ideally add a piece in the transfer market?

Some of this is going to depend on how young players develop and if they’re ready to take on larger roles but to me there is no question that the offensive line needs to get older and more experienced. The best way to do that would be to find a graduate transfer, or perhaps two, that can fill holes both at the offensive tackle spot or along the interior of the line. Looking at the rest of the roster, you can live with what you’ve got and while you’d perhaps like to see another defensive lineman or even an experienced cornerback, the biggest need to me is on the offensive line.