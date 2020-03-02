News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 10:56:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 3-2

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team could still use some quality additions for this fall.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team could still use some quality additions for this fall.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.


How do you feel about the potential 2020 football depth chart vs. 2019? What position would we ideally add a piece in the transfer market?

Some of this is going to depend on how young players develop and if they’re ready to take on larger roles but to me there is no question that the offensive line needs to get older and more experienced. The best way to do that would be to find a graduate transfer, or perhaps two, that can fill holes both at the offensive tackle spot or along the interior of the line. Looking at the rest of the roster, you can live with what you’ve got and while you’d perhaps like to see another defensive lineman or even an experienced cornerback, the biggest need to me is on the offensive line.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}