Who are some grad transfer o-line names to keep an eye on?

I created a list of around seven prospects to sort through that had ties or connections to the coaching staff or were fits from a position standpoint but now almost every one of them have fallen off the board to other schools. The one exception from that original list is former Florida State offensive lineman Jauan Williams, but there has been no known movement there after he entered the portal in January.

And if you look at the two most recent transfer additions in Arizona safety Scottie Young and Maryland bandit linebacker Bryce Brand, well I’d be lying (and so would just about anybody else) if I told you I saw either of those names going to be ones to fill those holes on the roster. That is the nature of the current transfer market and with coaches being forced to go outside of their comfort zone by taking commitments without visits to campuses it’s going to lead to some surprises by nature.