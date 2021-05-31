WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Do we beat VPI this year?

It’s probably going to be a long season if West Virginia can’t. Virginia Tech was a bad team last year at 5-6 and they lost a sizeable chunk of the production off that club. When you consider that the game is in Morgantown it’s a game that Neal Brown and company have to find a way to win. The Mountaineers lost a game like this in 2017 where Virginia Tech had a lot of turnover and it still stings the fan base.

If Brown wants fans to truly ‘trust the climb’ finding a way to beat the Hokies in Morgantown is essential. If we’re assigning wins and losses this far out from the season, this is certainly a projected win for me despite the fact it’s a rivalry game and those tend to offer wonky results regardless of talent.