Can you tell us more about the re-classification and the plan for James Okonkwo?

The expectation is that Okonkwo is going to use this year as essentially a redshirt season in order to better prepare himself for the next level. He is only 17-years old right now and could have had two more high school seasons in the states, but given the fact he had the qualifications to go ahead and enroll after doing his schooling in England he was able to make the jump immediately.