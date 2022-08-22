WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Does WVU finish in the top half (5) of the league?

This is the question this year. I’ve seen many in the fan base throw around a bar of eight wins to make this a successful season which is by far outpacing the pre-season expectations in Vegas and the league media. That is set around 5.5 wins, which would almost certainly guarantee that the program finishes outside the top five. But if things are going to take a major step forward in year four under head coach Neal Brown the program is going to have to hit at least the 7-to-8-win plateau to fall into that.

If you look at the standings last season, West Virginia finished sixth in the league at 6-7 (4-5), with the fifth-place team being Kansas State at 8-5 (4-5) and the fourth Iowa State at 7-6 (5-4). That isn’t going to take a significant jump to accomplish that but this team has to defy the outside expectations.