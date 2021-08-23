WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 8-23
WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?
We tackle it and provide you with the answers.
Will the offense hope to balance the field with more mid-range passing? It felt like we had two levels last year. Deep shots and sub-10-yard throws.
Here is the complete passing chart for Doege last season:
Behind the line of scrimmage: 71/81 for 423 yards and 3 touchdowns
0-10 yards: 118/159 for 1,013 yards and 3 touchdowns
10+ yards: 31/57 for 609 yards and 3 touchdowns
20+ yards: 18/60 for 532 yards and 4 touchdowns
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news