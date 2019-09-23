WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Who are the 3 recruits most likely to commit next?

I feel like a broken record here but honestly it’s the answer that makes the most sense, although I’ll say again I never bought a decision becoming before the season. The player I’m referring to is Lamy Constant, the four-star running back from New York, and the Mountaineers remain right at the top of the list for him. He has flirted with making a decision for the past several weeks but has held off on doing so. The top four for Constant has remained, well, constant with West Virginia, Texas A&M, LSU and Michigan State but only the Mountaineers have received a visit to date back in March.