Richardson, 6-foot-10, 245-pounds, is a native of Madera, California but has bounced around to several junior colleges over the last three years.

West Virginia has filled one of the open scholarships in the 2019 recruiting class by going across the country to add Fresno City College big man Ethan Richardson .

The junior college big man started his career at City College of San Francisco and appeared in eight games, starting seven, while averaging 11.9 points per contest. He then redshirted during a season at Reedley College before breaking out this past season.

At Fresno City College, Richardson started 21 of 32 games while scoring 16.3 points per contest and shooting 63.8-percent from the field. That drew the attention of several college coaches including West Virginia who played host to Richardson on an official visit.

Richardson confirmed the visit with WVSports.com and his skill set is one that matches what Bob Huggins wants to find on the floor as he plays with an edge.

Other schools that offered include Wyoming and North Dakota

Richardson would have two years of eligibility left in his career and would be able to enroll immediately.

Overall, Richardson becomes the fifth addition to the West Virginia roster and the third from the junior college ranks in the last few weeks alone joining Missouri City (Tx.) Collin County C.C. guard Tajzmel Sherman and Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil.

WVSports.com will have more with Richardson in the near future.