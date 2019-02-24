A visit to Morgantown served as the best recruiting experience yet for 2020 linebacker Jemari Littlejohn from Gaffney, South Carolina.

The three-star prospect made the trek up to West Virginia for a junior day visit and came away impressed by just about everything he saw from the Mountaineers, who the rising senior received an offer from during late January.



“Overall, the experience was one of the best experiences yet,” Littlejohn said. “I really enjoyed the coaching staff.”