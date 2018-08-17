SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Running backs coach Marquel Blackwell already had a spring-loaded answer ready for the question.

Yes, that question when it comes to his position group. There are four options to choose from in the backfield, each have put their stamp on the position this fall. How who starts and how will they be used?

“It will take care of itself,” Blackwell said with a noticeable smile.

That it will. It’s not a bad position to be in for the first-year running backs coach as he has four different body-types with different skill sets with a mix of experience and upside.

The options are juniors Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway along with redshirt freshman Alec Sinkfield and freshman Leddie Brown.

“It’s good to have guys that are different. You don’t want the same car in your garage. If you’re going to have two of them you want them to be different,” Blackwell said.

Each has demonstrated that they can handle the workload if charged with it and all four of them also have the trust of coordinator Jake Spavital and quarterback Will Grier.

Spavital entered fall camp just wanting to see one of the West Virginia running backs rise to the occasion, instead all four have. That means there are some difficult decisions ahead, but he doesn’t plan on making them.

No, Spavital has charged Blackwell with determining that given the fact that he has spent the most time with the unit and understands the ins and outs of each option. But the second-year Mountaineers offensive coordinator realizes that it presents some interesting options with play calling.

“You basically have two guys with really good ball skills and two down-hill power runners so you can mix and match with your play calls,” he said.

The running backs aren’t going to make it easy for Blackwell either. Almost on a daily basis the group has rotated with who has impressed the most and all four have shown the ability to be an every-down running back by running the ball, catching it but perhaps most importantly protecting the quarterback.

So determining just one guy to handle the load might prove more difficult than first imagined. How difficult? Well when asked the question if he had planned to use a feature back, Blackwell responded.

“We need to run the ball, I’ll tell you that,” Blackwell said. “Guys that win ball games run it.”

Aiding the development of the position has been the fact that the offensive line has been in sync with the running backs and the footwork has been matched and mirrored much more than it was at this time last year. That helps to script play calls and be more efficient in the run game.

The goal is to eventually let the running back chase settle itself as often the cream will rise to the top but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t end up being several different players carrying the ball either. Regardless, it’s not going to sort itself out until at least some point into the season.

That means at least for now more options is better than one in the backfield.

“Depth is really good for everybody,” Blackwell said.