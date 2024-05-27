West Virginia baseball is headed to the NCAA Tournament, and will be the No. 3 seed in the Tucson Regional.

West Virginia will face No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist in the first round, with the other two teams in the regional being No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Grand Canyon.

Arizona was the No. 13 overall national seed, winning the Pac-12 this season. Dallas Baptist is 44-13 overall this season, winning the Conference USA Championship. Grand Canyon finished as the runner-up in the Western Athletic Conference Championship, but made it in as the WAC's automatic qualifier due to Tarleton State not being eligible.

The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 33-22 overall record and a 19-11 record in Big 12 play. WVU also finished with an RPI ranking of 37.

This is the first time in school history West Virginia has earned back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. The Mountaineers won seven Big 12 series this year, including three sweeps. They also won a series on the road against Big 12 regular season champion Oklahoma.

WVU has now made the NCAA Tournament in four of the last seven years the tournament was held, and it is their 15th NCAA Tournament appearance all-time.

The first games of the regional round are set to begin on Friday, and last through Monday. Times for the first sets of games on Friday have yet to be announced.