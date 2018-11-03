SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





It might not happen this weekend or even the next for that matter but help will be there at the linebacker position in the West Virginia defense if it’s needed.

A pair of players in senior Quondarius Qualls and redshirt sophomore Brendan Ferns are expected to return to the fold after being out since the spring with knee injuries.

While in the past coming back would likely not even be an option at this late stage of the year, this shift is part of the beauty of the new redshirt rule. That rule allows for players to appear in as many as four games and still keep a year of eligibility in-tact by redshirting.

It’s a much different landscape than in the past when a year of eligibility was quite literally tied to a player making a single appearance in any game at any point of the season.

“The two long-term guys that have been hurt for six-months are now ready to play. We have to go out and practice – I’m not saying they’re playing or starting or any of that,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said. “We have to go out and practice and see how it looks. If they help us, then we play them.”

Being cleared to practice and being game-ready are obviously two very different concepts but the fact that both players are approaching the point where they can potentially help is obviously nothing but a positive for a group that has been hit hard with injuries this season.

In addition to what’s unfolded with Qualls and Ferns, the Mountaineers lost redshirt sophomore Charlie Benton for the year in the opener against Tennessee while starting linebacker Dylan Tonkery has battled injuries for the past couple weeks.

That has forced coordinator Tony Gibson to slide converted safety JoVanni Stewart down to an outside linebacker spot while former walk-on Shea Campbell has taken over in the middle.

The good news for both Qualls and Ferns is that when they are ready they should be up to speed from a mental standpoint considering each of them have been in team meetings and understand the game planning aspect of preparing for a game.

As to what role they could return to though? Coordinator Tony Gibson admittedly doesn’t want to mess with a good thing with his configuration but there will be room for both to spell some of the starters. Qualls could be used in a specialty role showcasing his ability to rush the passer as well.

“To be that extra pass rush guy and things like that,” Gibson said.

However, at least at this stage don’t expect these two to force a complete overhaul. But the presence of more options is going to allow Gibson at least a chance to dial up some different things.

At this stage who knows what either will be able to bring to the table if at all this late in the year but the new rules have at least made it a possibility to consider. Now it’s about both being ready to make that next leap and find their way back onto the field.

“Everybody is different. How they come back and how comfortable they get, everybody is a little bit different,” Holgorsen said.

But the options definitely isn’t something you’ll hear Gibson complaining about anytime soon.

It certainly beats the all-too-familiar alternative.