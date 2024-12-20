WVU DB Jaheem Joseph entering the transfer portal

West Virginia defensive back Jaheem Joseph is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media.

"Thank you, WVU Football, for an unforgettable year. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of this historic program," Joseph said.

Joseph played in all 13 games for the Mountaineers this past season. He had 40 total tackles, three passes defended, and an interception this season.

Joseph played the second-most snaps on the West Virginia defense. He graded out to a 63.5 grade according to Pro Football Focus. Joseph came to WVU this past offseason from Northwestern where he spent four seasons.

Joseph will have one year of eligibility remaining.