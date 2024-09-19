WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Kansas game

West Virginia football announced their uniform for this Saturday's game against Kansas.

Their week four combination will feature them wearing a white helmet, blue jerseys, and white pants.

WVU wore white helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants against Pitt last week. The week prior they went an all-gold look against Albany, and then WVU wore blue helmets, gold jerseys, and blue pants against Penn State to open the season.

The helmet features a throwback look, featuring the state outline with the WVU logo in an oval shape going through the middle of the outline.

WVUUniforms304 on X said WVU is 20-8 all-time in this combination and it’s the 9th-most common uniform in school history.

WVU unveiled a new set of uniforms this past spring at their spring game, featuring new designs with pieces of traditional uniforms as well.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for noon on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.