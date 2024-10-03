PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Oklahoma State game

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia football announced the uniform combination they will be wearing this weekend when they face Oklahoma State on the road.

Their week one combination will feature them wearing blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants.

According to WVUniforms on X, WVU is 18-13 all-time in this uniform combination, with it last being worn against UCF in 2023.

West Virginia is coming into this game off their bye week while Oklahoma State has lost two straight games, falling to Utah and Kansas State. WVU is 2-2 and 1-0 in the Big 12 while the Cowboys are 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big 12.

WVU has worn four different helmets through each of their first four games, including a throwback helmet look two weeks ago against Kansas. They've worn gold jerseys twice, white jerseys once, and blue jerseys once as well.

Kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater is set for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

