West Virginia football announced the uniform combination they will be wearing this weekend when they face Oklahoma State on the road.

Their week one combination will feature them wearing blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants.

According to WVUniforms on X, WVU is 18-13 all-time in this uniform combination, with it last being worn against UCF in 2023.

West Virginia is coming into this game off their bye week while Oklahoma State has lost two straight games, falling to Utah and Kansas State. WVU is 2-2 and 1-0 in the Big 12 while the Cowboys are 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big 12.

WVU has worn four different helmets through each of their first four games, including a throwback helmet look two weeks ago against Kansas. They've worn gold jerseys twice, white jerseys once, and blue jerseys once as well.

Kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater is set for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.