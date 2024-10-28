WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 10/28/24

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said he gave everybody Sunday and Monday off and right now he doesn't have any update on the injuries.

--The Mountaineers played well on special teams. On defense, the front has played very well and they started strong on the road. West Virginia was very poor in the fourth quarter and the pass defense hasn't been good enough. They tried some different things and it just hasn't been very good. He doesn't want to take away from how good the wide receiver is for them and the quarterback keeps plays alive but they haven't been good enough in pass coverage. Offensively, they controlled the game and played under control and didn't have a big negative play. They mixed up the run game and were really balanced and continued to be good on third down and scored touchdowns in the red zone. The Mountaineers tried to minimize the possessions in the game and were able to do that. Brown was pleased with the two first downs on the last drive was huge not to give them the football back. It was a good win and there is a huge November coming up with two at home and two on the road. All four teams are similar and there's a lot to play for in November.

--West Virginia will recruit this weekend and then start Cincinnati prep on Monday.

--Garrett Greene is still struggling a little bit. It's not worth talking about at quarterback until he is healthy. Wyatt Milum is making progress and will be back at practice this week. Aubrey Burks, they don't know but at this point, Ayden Garnes is likely still out. Keke Tarnue will be touch and go and depends on how he heals. CJ Donaldson, it will be a see how he does this week. Kyle Altuner put on pads for the first time last week and they believe he can do Monday night football this week. Corey McIntyre has done a great job in rehab but he's about two more weeks away. Eddie Vesterinen is going to take a redshirt. He played in four games and they're going to use that and he'll be full go in January.

--Snaps will continue to increase for Zae Jennings and Israel Boyce is another. They both have a bright future.

--Brown said he hasn't seen Garrett Greene and it would be too early in the week to say if he would be able to play if there was a game this week.

--Nicco Marchiol made good decisions in the run game and was efficient on third downs. He is so much better than where he was in his last start against Texas Tech. He has worked a lot and has continued to make progress there.

--The best way for Brown to answer the quarterback decision is he can't give an answer until Greene is healthy. Brown doesn't have any long-term answer. It's a work in progress, you don't lose jobs for being injured but has Nicco Marchiol played well enough to get some playing time? Yes, but as far as starters they aren't talking about that right now.

--It's hard to play two because quarterback is a rhythm position. It doesn't mean it can't be done but it is hard on the quarterbacks. The rest of the offense is comfortable for both guys and the biggest difference is the right to left-handed.

--They could have checked out of the fake field goal but it's a similar scheme to what they've done in other situations. Credit to Tony Thompson it's his field goal fake.

--Leighton Bechdel is a good teammate and they are thankful to him for hanging around. He could have easily left the program and gone somewhere else but he has attacked his role. He was the backup long snapper in the game and could kickoff, can punt, and has done a great job holding. They had a poor snap on the PAT off the fake and he pulled it up and held it. Field goal percentage has been high and he is a part of that.

--You make your decision on the fake field goal during the week. They got a holding penalty on the first drive of the game so they kicked that. Brown said he still wanted to run the fake so if they get in another opportunity they wanted to use it. On the pass to Anderson, Brown felt that Arizona was starting to move the ball and figure out some things that they were doing. Brown said that last offensive drive they wanted to make sure they didn't get the ball back. They had a play called for zone and they checked to the man play and Marchiol executed it.

--Officiating needs to be consistent. The Kole Taylor call was borderline, but they didn't call that against Arizona in a similar situation.

--Nicco Marchiol handled the ball well with the snaps and it's an issue. Brandon Yates is doing some nice things, but the snaps are a concern.

--Zae Jennings and Israel Boyce will be the next man up at spear if Aubrey Burks and Keke Tarnue can't go.

--West Virginia will have the same recipe during the first bye week with scrimmaging the young guys, getting rested and getting ready for a November run.

--Brown said they lost one guy but he likes the class there are some pieces they'll add. They want another O lineman, a D lineman, a skill guy in the back end defensively and at the offensive position too somebody that is good with the ball in their hands.

--Not good defense with the Tampa 2 with Trey Lathan. If West Virginia gets to the quarterback on the first one it's a non-issue, but they never should have put him in that position again. What happens is when you're struggling you're trying to find answers, but the answers aren't good. West Virginia was late to line up and you can see that. Brown can use timeouts on defense, but what he tries to do is save them until the end because timeouts are really valuable. Last couple of years they haven't used them to save a procedural penalty. The explosive touchdown plays weren't the issue with alignment, but there were several plays they weren't aligned right.

--When things aren't going well you continue to change up what you're doing but when you do that the other teams have good coaches, too. You're figuring out one aspect but coaches will adjust, too.