WVU in the NFL: Offseason update
As the fall football season nears, some former West Virginia Mountaineers are transitioning from playing on Saturdays to Sundays. Others have already made the move, carving out professional careers.
With any offseason, players are on the move. Here's what all of the Mountaineers in the NFL have been up to.
Following the NFL Draft and the movement of undrafted free agents, six members of West Virginia's 2020 team are now at the next level.
Linebacker Tony Fields was the only player from WVU drafted, chosen by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
Defensive lineman Darius Stills was widely expected to be chosen, but was still without a team after 259 selections. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.
Offensive guard Michael Brown inked a contract with the New Orleans Saints, following former Mountaineer Keith Washington II who did the same a year ago.
Wide receiver T.J. Simmons joined the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eyeing an opportunity to crack a room of pass catchers for future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
Long snapper Kyle Poland jumped on an opportunity with the Houston Texans.
Offensive lineman Chase Behrndt is heading just up the road, joining the PIttsburgh Steelers for rookie minicamp.
The six join a handful of former Mountaineers in the pros that carry over from last season.
The only notable movement was with Karl Joseph, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns.
Here are the Mountaineers in the NFL heading into the summer:
Michael Brown, OG, New Orleans Saints
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots
Rasul Douglas, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts
Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers
Gary Jennings, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Karl Joseph, S, Las Vegas Raiders
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans
Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants
T.J. Simmons, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals
Darius Stills, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins
Keith Washington II, CB, New Orleans Saints
Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets
Kevin White, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
