WVU in the NFL: Offseason update

As the fall football season nears, some former West Virginia Mountaineers are transitioning from playing on Saturdays to Sundays. Others have already made the move, carving out professional careers.

With any offseason, players are on the move. Here's what all of the Mountaineers in the NFL have been up to.

Following the NFL Draft and the movement of undrafted free agents, six members of West Virginia's 2020 team are now at the next level.

Linebacker Tony Fields was the only player from WVU drafted, chosen by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.