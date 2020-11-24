WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 11:

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Had three tackles in a 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 91 snaps in a 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Had two tackles and recovered a fumble in a 22-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Totaled nine tackles in a 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: On reserve/COVID-19 list.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play (bye week).

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Did not play.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played nine snaps on special teams.

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 68 snaps in a 20-9 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: On injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list.

Daryl Worley, CB, Buffalo Bills: Did not play (bye week).

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers