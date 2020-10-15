WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 5

WVU in the NFL: Week 5
Week 5 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
CB Rasul Douglas/Carolina Panthers: Totaled six tackles and a defended pass in a 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts: Part of a Colts offensive line that allowed only one sack against the Cleveland Browns. Helped running back Jonathan Taylor rush for 57 yards and a touchdown.
S Karl Joseph/Cleveland Browns: Ruled inactive prior to the game.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Las Vegas Raiders: Picked up two tackles and a defended pass as the Raiders downed the Chiefs, 40-32.
LB David Long Jr./Tennessee Titans: Totaled four tackles in a 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.
OL Adam Pankey/Miami Dolphins: Played 18 snaps off of the bench as the Dolphins defeated the 49ers, 43-17.
TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets: Caught one reception for five yards as the Jets fell to the Arizona Cardinals 30-10.
LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers: Led the Chargers with 10 tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage, in an overtime loss to the Saints.
CB Daryl Worley/Dallas Cowboys: Started for a Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed 300 total yards in a 37-34 win over the New York Giants.
