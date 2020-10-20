WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 6

WVU in the NFL: Week 6
Week 6 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
CB Rasul Douglas/Carolina Panthers: Had one tackle in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears.
OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts: Played 68 snaps as the Colts defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 31-27.
LB David Long Jr./Tennessee Titans: Played 17 snaps in a 42-36 overtime win over the Houston Texans.
OL Adam Pankey/Miami Dolphins: Played four snaps against the New York Jets.
TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets: Played 10 snaps in a 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
CB Daryl Worley/Dallas Cowboys: Did not have any stats in a 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
