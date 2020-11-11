WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 9:

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Had five tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Did not play (bye week).

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Led the team with 10 solo tackles and three assisted tackles.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Played 24 snaps against the Chicago Bears.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played 24 snaps against the Green Bay Packers.

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Did not play.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 16 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs.

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play (bye week).

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: Placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Played seven snaps against the Green Bay Packers.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Had three solo tackles and two assisted tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:

Shelton Gibson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints

Daryl Worley, CB, Buffalo Bills