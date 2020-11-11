WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 9

WVU in the NFL: Week 9
Week 9 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 9:
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Had five tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.
Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.
Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Did not play (bye week).
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Led the team with 10 solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Played 24 snaps against the Chicago Bears.
Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played 24 snaps against the Green Bay Packers.
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Did not play.
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 16 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs.
David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play (bye week).
Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: Placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Played seven snaps against the Green Bay Packers.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Had three solo tackles and two assisted tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Shelton Gibson, WR, Carolina Panthers
Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins
Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints
Daryl Worley, CB, Buffalo Bills
