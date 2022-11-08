WVU in the NFL: Week 9
It's that time of the week again... let's check in on our Mountaineers in the NFL to see how they performed in their Week 9 matchups.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 26/34 for 275 yards and two touchdowns
Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints: One 10 yard reception
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Atlanta Falcons: Two total tackles
Trevon Wesco, TE, Chicago Bears: Caught a two-point conversion
Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Five total tackles
Kyzir White, LB, Philadelphia Eagles: Seven total tackles
Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Three total tackles including two TFLs and a sack
David Long Jr, LB, Tennessee Titans: 10 total tackles
Yodney Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: No stats recorded
Tony Fields II, LB, Cleveland Browns: Bye
Mark Glowinski, OG, New York Giants: Bye
David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Bye