West Virginia is close.

But this isn’t horseshoes or hand grenades.

Unfortunately, close or almost only takes you so far in the realm of college basketball and despite two gutsy performances, head coach Bob Huggins team finds itself at a crossroads at 8-6 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference. The last time a Huggins coached West Virginia team started 0-2 in the Big 12?

Well, this would be the first. Not even that “fix it,” 2012 squad started 0-2 in the league so we are entering uncharted territory as the schedule won’t get any less difficult.