WVU's Casey Legg got the opportunity to play hometown hero last week against Baylor, in a game that earned him Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

Legg, a redshirt junior from Charleston, West Virginia, has played in 25 career games, but last weeks was by far his biggest.

Going 5/5 on extra point attempts on Thursday night and making his first field goal try, Legg was able to boost his confidence for the pivotal moment, referring of course to the 22 yard, game winning field goal.

"It helps me when I’ve kicked earlier in the game. To be able to have some extra points and another short field goal, that was really helpful to me," said Legg.

As the game winded down in what was a highly entertaining, back and forth match, it started to become obvious that the outcome would be determined via field goal, a thought present in the mind of Legg on the sidelines.

“I expected, for some reason, to get an opportunity to kick. I thought it was going to come down to that, so I was just trying to get prepared," said Legg. “Maybe 9 or 8 minutes left in the 4th quarter I let myself think about it a little bit and try to be prepared and again, pray it out and try to leave that result to God.”

Legg's opportunity came with just 33 seconds remaining in the game, and he made the most of it, blasting the ball through the uprights to put the Mountaineers up by three over the Bears.

“I just kicked the ball as hard as I could. I think that’s a temptation that kickers feel, it’s something that's even taught. Swing as hard as you can and let the results be as they are. It’s a lot more helpful for me to baby them in,” said Legg with a laugh.

Luckily the results were positive for Legg and the West Virginia squad, collecting their third win in their last four games with the upset, bringing them to 3-3 on the season.

The team's next test will be in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, October 22, against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.