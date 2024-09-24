WVU LB Josiah Trotter named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week

WVU linebacker Josiah Trotter has been named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week by the Maxwell Award Committee.

The Philadelphia native was a standout in WVU’s 32-28 comeback win over Kansas, leading the defense with 11 tackles, including six solo stops.

Trotter is tied for the team lead with 28 tackles, including a team-best 14 solo. He’s also added 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a sack assist, and a QB hurry. He has two double-digit tackle games, including 10 against Penn State, and ranks 13th in the Big 12 in tackles per game.

The Maxwell Football Club and the Shaun Alexander Award are partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications, who assist with the selection process using detailed metrics and performance data.