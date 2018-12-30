SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia junior linebacker David Long will forego his final season at West Virginia to enter the NFL Draft.

The Ohio native announced his choice on social media Sunday after thinking things over following the 34-18 loss to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl.

"I will continue to represent this great state and program where ever I go," he wrote.

Long was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year after recording 111 tackles and 19 tackles for loss. He tied a school record this past season with 19 tackles for loss while also recording 8 sacks.

The linebacker started for the bulk of three seasons and was a key cog to the Mountaineers defense from his WILL linebacker spot.

Long graduated from West Virginia in December and had already received the blessing of his defensive coordinator Tony Gibson regardless of his choice.

“I love David Long like he’s my own son. Whatever he decides to do, he’s done everything right since he’s been here,” Gibson said.

