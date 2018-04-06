If bigger is indeed better, West Virginia should see improvement along the offensive line this year.

But before we get to that point there is quite a bit of work to do.

The offensive tackles are set with redshirt senior Yodny Cajuste and redshirt junior Colton McKivitz, but the other spots are still very much a work in progress as the Mountaineers also look to find quality behind the first wave of players on the field.

One of the players that has risen to the occasion through spring drills has been redshirt sophomore Josh Sills, who started nine games a year ago.

That was definitely productive, but he has been playing at a higher level this spring and things have started to click for the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder.

“I think he has flipped the switch. I’ve had talks with him and he’s not a freshman anymore. He’s not a young guy anymore, it’s time to take the next step and he has,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said.

Given that frame, Sills provides a physical, now more mature, presence on the interior of the line that hasn’t shown any issues with moving people up front. An area that was an issue at times last year.

As part of that he has improved his balance and understanding of the schemes which has only further elevated his game.

“You can see more leaps and bounds,” offensive line coach Joe Wickline said.

While Sills is on the left side, his counterpart on the right also fits the bill physical as senior Isaiah Hardy tips the scales at 6-foot-6, 335-pounds. He saw less action, than Sills but now has a full year under his belt after arriving late last fall but being thrust into action.

“He’s a big human,” Spavital said.

Redshirt junior Matt Jones and redshirt sophomore Jacob Buccigrossi are currently in a battle for the starting center position with the former being the incumbent. Buccigrossi is returning from a torn ACL last year which has allowed him to put pressure on Jones for the starting spot.

“We have two starters there now,” Wickline said. “Both of those guys are rolling in with the ones and we have two capable players that could play center.”

But the biggest development is perhaps what could be going on behind them. Now wait, if it feels like you’ve heard this before it’s because you have, but could this be the year that the Mountaineers finally have some bodies that they trust enough to put into the game off the bench?

At the tackle spots there are redshirt junior Kelby Wickline and redshirt freshman Tyler Thurmond, while West Virginia will add a pair of seasoned junior college players in Mike and Joe Brown to what they already had on the interior. There is the possibility for others to move around as well to fill needs.

What’s that all mean?

“We’re getting more that are capable of playing instead of a tremendous line shift when one goes down,” Spavital said. “We’re getting there.”

But getting there isn’t quite there yet. The Mountaineers will need to for these players to make the next leap in order for the unit to improve off what it did a year ago.

But if the old adage is true then they’re well on their way.