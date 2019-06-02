SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Saturday night’s regional matchup between West Virginia and Duke was anything but normal.

Reviews and ejections were among some of the things that occurred over the course of the evening that kept the game from developing any sort of flow as Duke handed West Virginia a 4-0 loss at Monongalia County Ballpark.

“We couldn’t get our footing early on because it was so choppy,” West Virginia assistant coach Steve Sabins said. “It was an unusual game. I haven’t been part of a game like that before.”

Perhaps the game’s biggest turning point came during the third inning when the Blue Devils scored two runs to take their 4-0 lead. But the runs didn’t come without some controversy on the field.

With the bases loaded and two down during the bottom of the third, Erickson Nichols hit a grounder to West Virginia junior right-hander Alek Manoah, who then threw it to catcher Ivan Gonzalez at home plate for what was originally ruled the third out of the inning.

However, the play was reviewed and ultimately overturned leading to Duke taking a 3-0 lead and West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey getting tossed from the game after arguing the call.

Duke took advantage and added another run during the inning as West Virginia fans voiced their distaste of the calls from the stands--one fan was ejected.

Gonzalez believed that he did get the out at home plate during that third inning but also said that it didn’t single handedly cost the team the game.

The No. 15-seeded Mountaineers had chances to chip away at their deficit throughout the game and left six total runners on base during the loss.

“I definitely thought it was an out,” Gonzalez said. “I thought I had the ball, had possession and stepped on the plate. The call didn’t go our way, and you just have to keep moving forward. You can’t let one call determine the game for you.”

“You’re not going to go out there and be 100 percent every time you go out there. We’re human beings. But, it’s just like we said, after they score, we have to come back and punch back, you know? You’re going to get hit in the mouth, you just have to come back with another punch and keep coming. And, keep bringing the energy. Unfortunately, it just didn’t go our way today,” he later added.