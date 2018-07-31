He was especially effective in a matchup against top 2019 prospect James Wiseman, the No. 3 rated overall prospect.

Tshiebwe, 6-foot-8, 230-pounds, was fantastic during the July evaluation periods showcasing his high-motor, as well as his ability to control the glass and the post.

“Tshiebwe is a fighter, a competitor and has a motor that never stops. What has to be pointed out as well is that there's nothing at all dirty about the way he plays. He's just tough,” said Eric Bossi, Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst.



Expect Tshiebwe to make a move up the rankings in the next adjustment as well.

The schools that made the cut include the Mountaineers as well as Kentucky, Kansas, Georgetown, Virginia, Baylor, Mississippi and Illinois.

West Virginia has been involved with Tshiebwe since the beginning of his recruitment and head coach Bob Huggins has been a frequent face at his games during any open evaluation periods. The Mountaineers have long considered to be one of the front runners in his recruitment.

Assistant coach Larry Harrison also has been active in the recruitment of the big man.

Tshiebwe has visited Morgantown on multiple occasions over the past couple years and plays at the same high school as current West Virginia big man Sagaba Konate.

“It’s a good school first of all. It’s one of my top schools,” Tshiebwe said of West Virginia.

The expectation is that the big man will now schedule official visits this fall and West Virginia is indeed expected to receive one of those trips. He has indicated in the past that he plans to make a college decision sometime shortly after his official visits are wrapped up.