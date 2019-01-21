You might have noticed quite a bit of West Virginia offers going out over the last couple days.

The bulk of those have been going out to both 2020 and 2021 prospects as the new coaching staff settles in and starts the process of not only filling out the remaining class but looking ahead to the future. And that's very important this time of the year.

With the introduction of the new early signing day last year, the late period has undergone some changes, too.