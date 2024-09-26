The Big 12 portion of West Virginia men's basketball schedule was announced on Thursday morning, featuring new teams and an expanded 20-game schedule.

WVU opens their conference slate on the road against Kansas on Dec. 31. They then return home for their Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State on Jan. 4.

That is the first of five Big 12 home games the Mountaineers play in January as the second comes on Jan. 7 against Arizona. They folow that with a two-game road trip to Colorado and Houston, before returning home to face Iowa State and Arizona State on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

The Mountaineers end the month with a road game at Kansas State and then are back home on Jan. 29 to face Houston.

WVU opens February on the road facing Cincinnati on Feb. 2 and TCU on Feb. 5. They then have a two-game home stretch against Utah, who has former interim head coach Josh Eilert on their staff on Feb. 8, followed by BYU on Feb. 11.

They then flip-flop home and away to end the month, heading to Baylor on Feb. 15, home against Cincinnati on Feb. 19, at Texas Tech on Feb. 22, and then at home against TCU on Feb. 25.

The Mountaineers then hit the road to head to Utah for a two-game road trip, on the road against BYU on March 1 and at Utah on March 4. They conclude the regular season at home against UCF on March 8.

The Big 12 Tournament takes place from March 1-15.

This will be head coach Darian DeVries' first season in the Big 12 as he is in year one with the Mountaineers. West Virginia will hit the court for the first time on Oct. 18 in a scrimmage against Charleston and then they open their 2024-2025 season against Robert Morris on Nov. 4 at the WVU Coliseum.

Game times and streaming networks/television designations will be announced in the coming weeks for all Big 12 games. WVU will end up playing a total of 18 games at home this season.