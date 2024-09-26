PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

WVU Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Big 12 Schedule Announced

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

The Big 12 portion of West Virginia men's basketball schedule was announced on Thursday morning, featuring new teams and an expanded 20-game schedule.

WVU opens their conference slate on the road against Kansas on Dec. 31. They then return home for their Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State on Jan. 4.

That is the first of five Big 12 home games the Mountaineers play in January as the second comes on Jan. 7 against Arizona. They folow that with a two-game road trip to Colorado and Houston, before returning home to face Iowa State and Arizona State on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

The Mountaineers end the month with a road game at Kansas State and then are back home on Jan. 29 to face Houston.

WVU opens February on the road facing Cincinnati on Feb. 2 and TCU on Feb. 5. They then have a two-game home stretch against Utah, who has former interim head coach Josh Eilert on their staff on Feb. 8, followed by BYU on Feb. 11.

They then flip-flop home and away to end the month, heading to Baylor on Feb. 15, home against Cincinnati on Feb. 19, at Texas Tech on Feb. 22, and then at home against TCU on Feb. 25.

The Mountaineers then hit the road to head to Utah for a two-game road trip, on the road against BYU on March 1 and at Utah on March 4. They conclude the regular season at home against UCF on March 8.

The Big 12 Tournament takes place from March 1-15.

This will be head coach Darian DeVries' first season in the Big 12 as he is in year one with the Mountaineers. West Virginia will hit the court for the first time on Oct. 18 in a scrimmage against Charleston and then they open their 2024-2025 season against Robert Morris on Nov. 4 at the WVU Coliseum.

Game times and streaming networks/television designations will be announced in the coming weeks for all Big 12 games. WVU will end up playing a total of 18 games at home this season.

Full Schedule

WVU Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
Opponent Date Location

Robert Morris

Nov. 4

Home

UMass

Nov. 8

Home

Pitt

Nov. 15

Away

Iona

Nov. 20

Home

Gonzaga

Nov. 27

Neutral

Indiana/Louisville

Nov. 28

Neutral

Arizona/Davidson/

Oklahoma/Providence

Nov. 29

Neutral

Georgetown

Dec. 6

Home

North Carolina Central

Dec. 10

Home

Bethune-Cookman

Dec. 14

Home

Mercyhurst

Dec. 22

Home

Kansas

Dec. 31

Away

Oklahoma State

Jan. 4

Home

Arizona

Jan. 7

Home

Colorado

Jan. 12

Away

Houston

Jan. 15

Away

Iowa State

Jan. 18

Home

Arizona State

Jan. 21

Home

Kansas State

Jan. 25

Away

Houston

Jan. 29

Home

Cincinnati

Feb. 2

Away

TCU

Feb. 5

Away

Utah

Feb. 8

Home

BYU

Feb. 11

Home

Baylor

Feb. 15

Away

Cincinnati

Feb. 19

Home

Texas Tech

Feb. 22

Away

TCU

Feb. 25

Home

BYU

March 1

Away

Utah

March 4

Away

UCF

March 8

Home

----------

