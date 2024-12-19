Advertisement
Published Dec 19, 2024
WVU OL Johnny Williams entering transfer portal
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
West Virginia offensive lineman Johnny Williams is entering the transfer portal.

Williams played behind Consensus All-American Wyatt Milum at left tackle this season. He played in seven games, registering 240 snaps and also had a PFF grade of 71.1.

Williams was a redshirt-freshman this past season, and he announced the decision on social media.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

