WVU OL Johnny Williams entering transfer portal

West Virginia offensive lineman Johnny Williams is entering the transfer portal.
Williams played behind Consensus All-American Wyatt Milum at left tackle this season. He played in seven games, registering 240 snaps and also had a PFF grade of 71.1.
Williams was a redshirt-freshman this past season, and he announced the decision on social media.
