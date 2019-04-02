WVU OL McKivitz learning at left
Colton McKivitz admittedly gave it some thought in the off-season.
The lure of the NFL is one that is often hard to pass up but the redshirt junior felt that he still had some unfinished business to take care of in Morgantown.
For one, he needed to finish his degree – something he lacked only a few classes from doing – and secondly he wanted to expand his horizons on the field.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news