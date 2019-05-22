“It’s amazing. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and to actually see it happen is surreal,” Greene told WVSports.com.

Greene, who has been committed to the Mountaineers since early March, is one of 20 signal callers that have been invited to compete from June 28-30 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Over 700 quarterbacks competed in the regional events across the nation to be selected.

West Virginia will be represented in the Elite 11 Finals after Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene received an invitation to the prestigious event.

The Elite 11 provides those chosen the opportunity to receive advanced one-on-one quarterback instruction with on the field drills, classroom work and off the field development. The Elite 11 itself will be chosen at the conclusion of the event and then go on to compete at The Opening Finals.

Those will be held June 30-July 3 in the same location.

The other 2020 quarterbacks selected were: Jack Miller (Ohio State), Bryce Young (Southern California), Jeff Simms (Florida State), Carson Beck (Georgia), Anthony Richardson (Florida), Chandler Morris, Haynes King, Hudson Card (Texas), Drew Pyne (Notre Dame), Jacolby Criswell, Harrison Bailey (Tennessee), Ethan Garbers (Washington), DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson), Hunter Dekkers, Robby Ashford, Sol-Jay Maiava, Luke Doty, T.J. Finley and C.J. Stroud.

It’s just the next achievement in a string of them for Greene this off-season after being named MVP of the Rivals Camp Series Stop in Tampa in March.

The Tallahassee Chiles product put on a show displaying his trademark quick release with the ball jumping off his hands in the short to intermediate levels while also touch on the deep ball.

He was consistently the best signal caller in attendance from start to finish according to Rivals.com Southeast Analyst Rob Cassidy.

“He won that MVP by so much. He was the best quarterback there and it wasn’t close,” he said.

Greene finished his junior season with 1,227 passing yards and a dozen touchdowns, while also rushing for 854 yards and eight more scores for his high school team. He is set to be an early enrollee this December and has taken on an active recruiting role for the program.