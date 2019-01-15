SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (8-9, 0-5) still remains winless in Big 12 Conference play after falling to TCU (13-3, 2-2) by a score of 98-67 Tuesday night on the road.

The Mountaineers were outplayed all game long by TCU as the Horned Frogs took advantage of West Virginia in all phases and forced 17 turnovers.

James “Beetle” Bolden led West Virginia with 15 points as TCU had six different players in double figures led by Desmond Bane's 26 points.

TCU got on the board first with a layup from Bane which was answered by a layup from Lamont West.

After scoring a career-high 31 points against Oklahoma State this past Saturday, Bolden committed two quick fouls and was sent to the bench, but a three-pointer from West would give West Virginia a 5-2 lead.

The Horned Frogs found themselves back in the lead with a 6-0 run that ended after Derek Culver sunk a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game in favor of TCU. TCU, though, would extend its lead to 14 points thanks to a 13-0 run that saw West Virginia miss nine straight shots from the field and be held scoreless for just over four minutes.

Wesley Harris ended TCU’s big run with a jumper and two free throws from Esa Ahmad cut West Virginia’s deficit down to 10 points at 21-11 with 9:47 remaining until halftime.

Turnovers and poor defense, though, continued to plague the Mountaineers as a 7-0 run from TCU later on would give the Horned Frogs their largest lead of the game at that point at 17 points.

West Virginia then got a spark from Bolden who scored four straight points which sparked a 10-2 run for the Mountaineers, cutting TCU’s lead down to nine points and causing TCU head coach Jamie Dixon to call a timeout.

The run meant very little by the end of the first half as TCU rolled and ended the first half on a 16-5 run which gave the Horned Frogs a 48-28 halftime lead. By the end of the first half, West Virginia had more turnovers (12) than made field goals (10). These 12 turnovers also resulted in 17 points for TCU.

TCU continued its dominance during the second half as West Virginia found itself down by 31 points at the 15:20 mark. From there, the Mountaineers wouldn’t recover from its big deficit and ended up losing their fourth consecutive game.

The Mountaineers will next face off against No. 7 Kansas in Morgantown Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.