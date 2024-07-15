West Virginia pitcher Aidan Major is headed to the big leagues.

Major was taken in the 5th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Major spent the last three seasons at WVU, working his way into the starting rotation to start the 2024 season. Major had a great start to the season, before he slowed down towards the back half as he dealt with injuries.

Major finished 2024 tossing 66.0 innings with a 5.59 ERA. He struck out 77 batters and walked 35. Major is from Mill Hall, Pa., and threw 142.1 innings as a Mountaineer.

Major is the third Mountaineer to be drafted this year, joining JJ Wetherholt who was taken in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals and David Hagaman who was drafted by the Texas Rangers.