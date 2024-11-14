WVU's Darian DeVries announces the signing of Trent MacLean

West Virginia head basketball coach Darian DeVries has announced that Trent MacLean has officially signed with the Mountaineer program.

MacLean, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound wing from Westlake Village, California, currently plays for Julius Von Hanzlik at Southern California (SoCal) Academy in Castaic, CA. He's averaging 16 points and seven rebounds per game, shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc. MacLean had previously attended Thousand Oaks (Calif.).

MacLean's father, Don, is a nine-year NBA veteran and holds the all-time scoring record at UCLA and in the Pac-12 Conference with 2,608 points.

“We are elated to welcome Trent to our Mountaineer family,” DeVries said. “He possesses the rare combination of size and the ability to shoot the basketball with deep range that will fit perfectly with our style of play. Trent’s best basketball is still ahead of him, and we look forward to helping him reach his full potential on and off the basketball court.”

A top 150 recruit, MacLean is also ranked among the Top 30 power forwards by several scouting services. Additionally, he helped BTI secure a Puma Pro 16 championship.