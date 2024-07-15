West Virginia pitcher Derek Clark is headed to the big leagues.

Clark was taken in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Clark spent only one season at WVU, as he transferred to play for the Mountaineers after playing Division II baseball.

Clark was everything West Virginia needed and more. A left-handed pitcher, Clark tossed four complete games, as he threw 97.2 innings with a 3.23 ERA.

Clark threw a complete game in the Tucson Regional against Dallas Baptist and two days later shut the door on Grand Canyon. Clark then battled into the ninth inning against No. 4 North Carolina, before WVU ultimately fell to the Tar Heels.

Clark finished with 91 strikeouts while he only walked 23 batters.

Clark is the fourth Mountaineer to be drafted this year, joining JJ Wetherholt who was taken in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals, David Hagaman who was drafted by the Texas Rangers, and Aidan Major who was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians.