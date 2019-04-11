West Virginia is in the process of trying to rebuild and replenish its roster for the 2019 season on the basketball court after an uncharacteristic down year.

Head coach Bob Huggins and his assistants could take a major step in doing just that this weekend with a bulk of the top remaining guard targets expected to be on campus for official visits.

The Mountaineers currently have four scholarships to fill in the class and another could become open depending on the finality of what happens with junior forward Sagaba Konate who is again exploring the possibility of making a jump to the professional level.

So help is needed and in short order to fill out the roster.