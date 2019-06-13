WVU set to welcome summer official visitors to campus
West Virginia is set to welcome a group of prospects to campus for official visits this weekend and WVSports.com previews it all.
The Mountaineers are taking advantage of NCAA rule changes in order to host summer official visits and the program is set to welcome a number of talented prospects to campus in order to showcase the school.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news